Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, February 2, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 2, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY CONAUGHTY, ANNE E Appoints: CONAUGHTY, RYAN H REINOSO, BRUNO A Appoints: REYNOSO, DAVID US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY ARILOTTA, LORI Appoints: ARILOTTA, ANTHONY CARMELO

