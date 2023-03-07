Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, January 30-31, February 1, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 30, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY BRACHT, CAROL Appoints: HAMM, LAURIE DIBATTISTO, JOSEPH V Appoints: DIBATTISTO, NANCY M DIBATTISTO, NANCY M Appoints: DIBATTISTO, JOSEPH V GRISSETT, ANTHONY Appoints: GRISSETT, KEISHA HOVEY, DAVID J Appoints: HOVEY, MATTHEW D HOVEY, FRANCES J Appoints: HOVEY, MATTHEW D WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC Powers of Attorney Recorded January 31, 2023 POWER ...

