Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / US judge strikes down Missouri gun law as unconstitutional

US judge strikes down Missouri gun law as unconstitutional

By: The Associated Press SUMMER BALLENTINE March 7, 2023 0

A Missouri law banning local police form enforcing federal gun laws is unconstitutional and void, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes ruled the 2021 law is preempted by the federal government under the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause. "At best, this statute causes confusion among state law enforcement officials who are deputized for federal ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo