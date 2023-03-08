Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / AG settles with mortgage servicer

AG settles with mortgage servicer

Company failed to offer mortgage relief

By: Bennett Loudon March 8, 2023 0

New York Attorney General Letitia James, on Wednesday, announced a $350,000 settlement with a mortgage server that failed to offer mandated mortgage relief to homeowners who could not make payments at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

