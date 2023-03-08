Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Athletes sue Ivy League over its no-scholarship policy

Athletes sue Ivy League over its no-scholarship policy

By: The Associated Press March 8, 2023 0

A pair of basketball players from Brown allege in a federal lawsuit that the Ivy League's policy of not offering athletic scholarships amounts to a price-fixing agreement that denies athletes proper financial aid and payment for their services. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Connecticut by attorneys representing Grace Kirk, a member ...

