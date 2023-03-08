Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Conflict Defender adds resource attorney

Conflict Defender adds resource attorney

Scott Young takes on new role

By: Bennett Loudon March 8, 2023 0

Rochester attorney D. Scott Young has joined the Monroe County Conflict Defender’s Office in the newly created position of resource attorney.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo