Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Mining applications: Town of Southampton v. NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation

Court of Appeals – Mining applications: Town of Southampton v. NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2023 0

New York State Court of Appeals Mining applications Local zoning prohibition –Prior nonconforming use Town of Southampton v. NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation No. 1 Judge Cannataro Background: At issue on appeal is whether Section 23-2703(3) of the Environmental Conservation Law bars the Department of Environmental Conservation from processing all applications for permits to mine in covered counties, including applications for ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo