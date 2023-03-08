Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Daughter unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom’s rape in Rochester

Daughter unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom’s rape in Rochester

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON March 8, 2023 0

Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz's mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo