Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Morgan

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Sexually violent offender – Foreign conviction People v. Morgan KA 21-00610 Appealed from Livingston County Court Background: The defendant moved to New York State after being convicted in Pennsylvania of indecent assault. He appeals from an order that designated him a sexually violent offender. He argues that ...

