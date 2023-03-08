Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / How will disinflation impact the current housing market? | Commentary

How will disinflation impact the current housing market? | Commentary

By: Special to The Daily Record DARREN SWETZ March 8, 2023 0

The housing market is continually evolving in 2023 as inflation weighs heavily on both home buyers' and sellers' minds. With rates coming down and the traditionally hot spring market fast approaching, many are left wondering if they should buy, sell, or hold onto their property until things settle down. While some are predicting the housing market ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo