Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, February 7, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 7, 2023 FEDERAL TAX LIEN CARTER, RICHARD W Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $30,204.90 FREEMAN, MARY E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $347,074.39 FREEMAN, MARY E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,403.53 MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS GROUP INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,795.99 SHADE TREE GREETINGS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,540.43 WASHINGTON, JAMES E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,047.75 LIEN RELEASE BROWN, LEAH Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES CAMPBELL, EDWARD Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL ...

