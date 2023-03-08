Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, February 3, 6-7, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, February 3, 6-7, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 3, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY DIXON, VINCENT GEORGE Appoints: ROWE, SHARON FAY FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC KIRCHHOFF, BRUCE J Appoints: FARRUGGIA, JEAN KIRCHHOFF, ELEANOR R Appoints: FARRUGGIA, JEAN MUNGER, LESLIE Appoints: KING, JERA WELLS FARGO BANK NA Appoints: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: STATEBRIDGE COMPANY LLC Powers ...

