Home / News / City revokes Main Street Armory license

City revokes Main Street Armory license

Two people died after stampede

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2023 0

After two people died in a stampede at the venue, Rochester city officials have notified the owner of the Main Street Armory that his application to renew his license to operate has been denied.

