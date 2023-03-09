Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Abuse of discretion: People v. Osman

March 9, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Abuse of discretion Jury instructions – Calling a witness – Expert psychologist People v. Osman KA 14-00786 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted criminal possession of a weapon arising from an incident in which the defendant was observed throwing and burning miniature American ...

