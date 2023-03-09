Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Family Court: Matter of Indigo S.

Fourth Department – Family Court: Matter of Indigo S.

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Family court Recusal of judge – Domestic violence report Matter of Indigo S. 22-00458 Appealed from Family Court, Genesee County Background: The petitioner appealed from an intermediate order that denied its motion seeking recusal of the acting family court judge assigned to the case. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo