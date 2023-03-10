Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ernstrom & Dreste, LLP | Cavan Boyle

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2023 0

Ernstrom & Dreste, LLP announces the addition of Cavan Boyle to the firm. Boyle is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and awaits admission in New York on motion. He earned his law degree in 2013 from Suffolk University Law School and is a graduate of Bates College. He will represent clients in ...

