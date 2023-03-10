Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Vehicle stop: People v. Shepard

Fourth Department – Vehicle stop: People v. Shepard

March 10, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Vehicle stop Reasonable suspicion – 911 call People v. Shepard KA 21-01580 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues the court erred in refusing suppress the firearm found on his person as the product of an unlawful search ...

