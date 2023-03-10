Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Phillips Lytle LLP | Anthony Ghanem

Phillips Lytle LLP | Anthony Ghanem

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle LLP announces the addition of Anthony Ghanem to the firm’s Corporate Practice Group focusing on venture capital transactions, private equity, and mergers and acquisitions. He received his LL.M. from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and his LL.B. from Université La Sagesse (ULS) School of Law

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo