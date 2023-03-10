Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Phillips Lytle LLP | Natalia Marte

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle LLP announces the addition of Natalia Marte to the firm’s Litigation Practice Group. She brings considerable appellate experience having previously held the position of attorney for the N.Y.S. Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Department. She received her J.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School, her M.A. from John Jay ...

