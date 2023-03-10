Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rochester community remembers Paul K. Lange

By: Patty Remmell March 10, 2023 0

The Rochester legal community is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved trial lawyers, Paul K. Lange, Esq., who passed away on December 27, 2022 at the age of 87. Lange was born on June 26, 1935 in Glens Falls, Warren County. He attended Brown University (’57) and the University of Michigan Law School ...

