Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sexual assault reports increase at U.S. military academies

Sexual assault reports increase at U.S. military academies

By: The Associated Press LOLITA C. BALDOR March 10, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reported sexual assaults at U.S. military academies shot up during the 2021-22 school year, and one in five female students told an anonymous survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact, The Associated Press has learned. The Pentagon said student-reported assaults at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies jumped 18% overall compared ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo