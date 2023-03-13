Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Cohen to testify before grand jury in Trump hush money probe

Cohen to testify before grand jury in Trump hush money probe

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK March 13, 2023 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is expected to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president's behalf. Cohen's impending grand jury appearance was confirmed by two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly ...

