Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Default judgment: Stonewell Bodies & Machine Inc. v. All Area Fire & Rescue Apparatus Sales LLC

Fourth Department – Default judgment: Stonewell Bodies & Machine Inc. v. All Area Fire & Rescue Apparatus Sales LLC

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Default judgment COVID-19 hardships – Vague assertions Stonewell Bodies & Machine Inc. v. All Area Fire & Rescue Apparatus Sales LLC CA 21-01254 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cayuga County Background: The plaintiff and defendant entered into an agreement relating to the purchase of emergency service vehicles. The plaintiff commenced a breach ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo