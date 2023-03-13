Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Torres-Acevedo

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Torres-Acevedo

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Continuing nature of the crime – Taking victim across state lines People v. Torres-Acevedo KA 21-01110 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order classifying him as a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. The Board of Examiners of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo