Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Waddell v. Milwaukee THP LLC

Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Waddell v. Milwaukee THP LLC

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall Speculation – Cause of fall Waddell v. Milwaukee THP LLC CA 21-01258 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries she sustained when, after descending a set of concrete steps on a sidewalk and stepping on to the ground, her ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo