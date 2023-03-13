Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Misdemeanor dismissed over speedy trial issue

Misdemeanor dismissed over speedy trial issue

Prosecution failed to be ready for trial in 90 days

By: Bennett Loudon March 13, 2023 0

A Criminal Court judge in Queens has dismissed misdemeanor charges against a woman because the prosecution was not ready for trial within the required time period.

