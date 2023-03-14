Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks

Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks

By: The Associated Press ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG March 14, 2023 0

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday aiming to increase the number of background checks to buy guns, promote more secure firearms storage and ensure U.S. law enforcement agencies are getting the most out of a bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer. The Democratic president was set to address his latest efforts to ...

