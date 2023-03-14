Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right in lawsuit settlement

By: The Associated Press March 14, 2023 0

Lynda Bluestein has terminal cancer and knows she'll likely die soon, but until Tuesday, she didn't know if she'd be able to choose how or when and whether her family, friends and dog would be with her when the time comes. The 75-year-old from Bridgeport, Connecticut, reached a settlement with the state of Vermont that will ...

