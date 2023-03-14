Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
First-time filer expedited examination pilot program | IP Frontiers

By: Special to The Daily Record Christina E. Brule March 14, 2023 0

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) launched the First-Time Filer Expedited Examination Pilot Program (“Program”) on March 9, 2023. The Program is one of several initiatives developed by the USPTO and its Council for Inclusive Innovation (“CI2”) to promote diversity within the innovation ecosystem. Generally, under normal examination, non-provisional patent applications are examined in ...

