Fourth Department – Attempted burglary: People v. Wilson

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attempted burglary Weight of evidence – Defendant’s location People v. Wilson KA 16-01614 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted burglary arguing, inter alia, that the verdict is against the weight of evidence. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that, at the time ...

