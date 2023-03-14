Phillips Lytle LLP | Anna Mercado Clark

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle LLP announces that  Anna Mercado Clark has been elected to the Governing Committee, the governing body of the firm that sets strategy and oversees management. Clark is the leader of Phillips Lytle’s Data Security & Privacy and E-Discovery & Digital Forensics Practice Teams, and co-team leader of the firm’s Cryptocurrency & Bitcoin Mining ...

