Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Phillips Lytle LLP | Douglas Dimitroff

Phillips Lytle LLP | Douglas Dimitroff

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle LLP announces that Douglas Dimitroff has been elected to the Governing Committee, the governing body of the firm that sets strategy and oversees management.  Dimitroff focuses his practice in the areas of telecommunications law and commercial real estate.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo