Phillips Lytle LLP | Raymond Ruff

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle LLP announces that Raymond Ruff has been elected to the Governing Committee, the governing body of the firm that sets strategy and oversees management. Ruff concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial loan transactions, SBA guaranteed loans, commercial workouts and real estate.

