Retailer sued over blood pressure machines

Retailer sued over blood pressure machines

By: Bennett Loudon March 14, 2023 0

A Mendon-based company that leases blood pressure checking machines to retail establishments has filed a lawsuit seeking about $800,000 from a company claiming they failed to pay for the return of machines as required by their contract after company decided not to renew the agreement.

