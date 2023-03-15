Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Molineux: People v. Anderson

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Molineux Strangulation – Domestic violence People v. Anderson KA 19-02110 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of strangulation and seven counts of aggravated family offense. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that there was no error in permitting Molineux evidence related to prior ...

