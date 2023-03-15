Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP opens Albany office

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP opens Albany office

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2023 0

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP has opened an office in Albany, the firm’s third office in upstate New York.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo