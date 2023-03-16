Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded February 10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 10, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MINDFUL INSIGHTS 36 WINTHROP STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - WILSON, PAUL RICHARD 4 BRADFORD HILL ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE UNFORGETTABLE SPECIAL EVENTS 34 PEACH BLOSSOM ROAD SOUTH, HILTON NY 14468 MONROE I|MICHELLE|MONICA|FIORINO| UPSTATE JR PREDATORS PO BOX 63, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 KOCH, ...

