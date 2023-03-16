Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 9-10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded February 9, 2023 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT GUENTNER, DAVID Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC Amount: GUNDA, MARIYA V Favor: SOARING CAPITAL LLC Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY & FLYNN LLP Amount: HETZER, KEVIN Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Amount: INZINGA, JAMES C Favor: R W PAVING INC Amount: JENCO, WENDY L Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Amount: JOHNSON, BIANCA Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Amount: JOHNSON, PABLO J Favor: URBAN LEAGUE ...

