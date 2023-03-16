Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, February 10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 10, 2023 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL & RESTORATION SERVICES INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,601.96 CLEMETSON, BRYAN A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,402.48 DIXON, VIRGIL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,243.80 HARVEY, KEVIN M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $55,546.61 REYES, JUAN G CRUZ Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,678.69 SULIK, SERGEI Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $115,055.97 LIEN RELEASE CORNHILL COMMONS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION Favor: VAZQUEZ, SIMMONS MERCEDES 219 SOUTH FITZHUGH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 MECHANICS LIEN BASSI, ...

