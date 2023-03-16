Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Yellen tells Congress U.S. banking system ‘remains sound’

Yellen tells Congress U.S. banking system ‘remains sound’

By: The Associated Press FATIMA HUSSEIN March 16, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A week after the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday that the nation's banking system "remains sound" and Americans "can feel confident" about their deposits. Yellen is the first Biden administration official to face lawmakers over the decision to protect uninsured money ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo