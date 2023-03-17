Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2023 0

FULL-TIME ATTORNEY The Law Firm of Janice M. Iati, P.C. is looking for a full-time, in office, attorney with 1-2 years experience. Our firm focuses on civil litigation. An ideal candidate must possess excellent writing and researching skills. Candidates must also be fully vaccinated. We offer a competitive salary, health and dental insurance, and 401K. Please ...

