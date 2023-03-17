Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – In rem tax foreclosure: Hetelekides v. County of Ontario, et al.

Court of Appeals – In rem tax foreclosure: Hetelekides v. County of Ontario, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2023 0

New York State Court of Appeals In rem tax foreclosure Adequacy of notice Hetelekides v. County of Ontario, et al. No. 3 Judge Rivera Background: At issue is the adequacy of notice given to all potential parties of interest in an in rem tax foreclosure proceeding. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the defendants provided legally adequate notice of a validly ...

