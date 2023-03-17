Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Reasonable suspicion: People v. Beltran

Fourth Department – Reasonable suspicion: People v. Beltran

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Reasonable suspicion Defendant’s location to crime scene – Description of suspect People v. Beltran KA 18-02088 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the court improperly refused to suppress the evidence found on his person after ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo