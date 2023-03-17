Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded February 28, March 1, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 28, 2023    56 NOT PROVIDED HUNT, NANCY S to CHUDYK, TAYLOR et ano Property Address: 326 EAGLEHEAD ROAD, PERINTON NY Liber: 12784 Page: 0687 Tax Account: 152.06-1-44 Full Sale Price: $170,000.00 14420 BURG, PAMELA J et al to GREGORY KETCHUM AND PAMELA KETCHUM IRREVOCABLE TRUST UTA DATED FEBRUARY 19 2019 et al Property ...

