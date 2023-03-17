Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded February 21, 2023

March 17, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 21, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT REY PACKETS 305 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - MARTINEZ-JIMENEZ, REISEL 305 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE TYS TASTY TREATS 72 FELIX STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 JOHNSON, SARAH DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE MB AND MB MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION 54 STRATFORD PARK, ROCHESTER NY ...

