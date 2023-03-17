Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded February 28, March 1, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded February 28, March 1, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 28, 2023     37 NOT PROVIDED FENTON, IAN & FENTON, SERECA Property Address: 47 ELLISON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $20,000.00 14416 JOHNSON, CORRY B & JOHNSON, MICHELE C Property Address: 2434 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY 14416 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $60,000.00 14428 CARNAHAN, KARA A & MYERS, SEAN D Property ...

