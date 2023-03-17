Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, February 21, 2023

March 17, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 21, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY FANNIE MAE Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC GUDONIS, JOHN P Appoints: GUDONIS, JOHN S JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC MCLP ASSET COMPANY, INC Appoints: NEWREZ LLC PANZARELLA, JENNIE MARY Appoints: PANZARELLA, MARY JO VANASSE, NORMAN H Appoints: MERKEL, CONSTANCE I

