Home / News / NY cannabis agencies sued by medical marijuana providers

NY cannabis agencies sued by medical marijuana providers

By: The Associated Press March 17, 2023 0

A coalition that includes some of New York's medical marijuana companies sued state cannabis regulators Thursday in an effort to open up licensing to all retail dispensary applicants immediately. The lawsuit, filed in state court in Albany, claims that state cannabis regulators exceeded their legal authority when they opened the initial application pool in August only ...

