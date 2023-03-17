Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Split Court of Appeals affirms assault conviction

Split Court of Appeals affirms assault conviction

Defense prevented from using victim's criminal history

By: Bennett Loudon March 17, 2023 0

In a split decision, the New York State Court of Appeals affirmed an assault conviction and rejected a defense argument to use evidence of the victim’s prior violent crimes to support a justification defense.

