Home / News / Supreme Court remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By: The Associated Press March 17, 2023 0

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion for women's rights whose death ahead of the 2020 election allowed the Supreme Court to become more conservative, will be remembered during ceremonies Friday at the high court. Ginsburg, who served as a justice for 27 years and was the Supreme Court's second female member, will be remembered by some ...

